HC upholds death of ex-house help







However, the HC acquitted Laila alias Lavanya, who was sentenced to life term imprisonment by the lower court earlier in the case.



The HC bench comprising Justice Badruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kajol gave the verdict on September 19. The court sources confirmed the HC order on Sunday.

Advocate Habibur Rahman appeared on behalf of the accused while Deputy Attorney General Abdul Aziz Mintu represented the state during the court proceedings.



Earlier on October 3 in 2017, the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-3 sentenced Ghulam Nabi alias Nabi to death in connection with the murder of the mother of an army officer in Uttara. The other accused Laila was sentenced to life imprisonment.



Later, the convicts filed appeal with the High Court against the lower court verdict.



On June 4 in 2016, an old woman named Monwara Begum was killed by throat slit at her home in Uttara. He lived alone in a house in Sector 9, Uttara. She is the mother of Army Lieutenant Colonel Khalid bin Yusuf.



After the killing incident, RAB-1 in Uttar organized a briefing to disclose the mystery of the murder. In the briefing RAB said that Gholam Nabi and Moshammat Laili alias Lavanya were arrested in connection with the killing incident.



RAB-1 captain Lt Col Tuhin Md Masud said that the murder incident took place to embezzle gold ornaments and money from that house. Lavanya went to that house before the incident.



