Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:59 PM
Court’s permission needed to send Khaleda abroad, says Home Boss

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said on Sunday that court's permission may be required to send BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia abroad for advanced treatment as she has been convicted in a specific case.

"The issue of permission to send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment has legal complications. Court's permission may be required for this. The Law Minister is well aware about this.

In that case, the Ministry of Home Affairs cannot act beyond the bounds of the law," the Home Minister said replying   to a reporter's question in his office at the Secretariat.

In response to a question regarding Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, he said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina suspended her sentence and allowed her to receive better treatment at home.

She is receiving medical treatment in an advanced hospital in the country. The suspension of her sentence has been extended several times.

"The process involves sending an application to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will forward it to the Law Ministry for legal opinion. If the Law Ministry deems it necessary to send it to the court, then it will be forwarded accordingly.

If you believe the Prime Minister can take action on it, that's how it has been thus far," he said, adding, "However, no one has yet sent a letter seeking permission to send Khaleda Zia to abroad for advance treatment."

Regarding the imposition of US visa restrictions on some Bangladeshis, he said, "I don't have any comment on the matter as I have not been yet informed about who are on the list."

"Moreover, the visa policy is up to them. It is up to them that who they will allow into their country and who they won't. We have no comments on that," he  added.

He said, "I have heard about the US imposing visa restrictions, but have not received any official letter in this regard. So, we know what we have heard, and so do you."

On Friday, the US Embassy in Dhaka announced that the country imposed visa restrictions on some members of Bangladesh's law enforcement agencies, the ruling party, and opposition political parties for o their involvement in obstructing the election process in Bangladesh.

In response to question on the potential restrictions on members of law enforcement agencies, the Home Minister said, "I have not received any list of names. We will see what can be done once the names are in hand."

On Saturday, Law Minister Anisul Huq said, "Sending Khaleda Zia to abroad for advanced treatment is a humanitarian issue. If they want to send her abroad, they have to send a letter to the Home Ministry. The Home Ministry can forward it to the Law Ministry for its opinion."

Though BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir claimed that Khaleda Zia's health condition is good enough for travelling by air for going abroad for treatment, the Home Ministry officials claimed that she's not in a condition to travel abroad by air.



