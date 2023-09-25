52 DU students with special needs get scholarships







Some 52 Dhaka University students with special needs received scholarships on Sunday.The Social Welfare Ministry provided the assistance to the students, as a part of its scheme to bring physically challenged people under social protection.State Minister for the Social Welfare Ministry Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru addressed the function as chief guest with DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.Prof Akhtaruzzaman said physically challenged students were being included in all activities of the university to make a humanitarian, non-communal and inclusive society.