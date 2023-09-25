Construction works likely to begin soon after 13yrs







The Chattogram City Corporation had taken the project in 2010. The then Mayor Alhaj ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury laid the foundation stone of Nagar Bhaban on March 11 in 2010.



But since then the construction works of the project remained suspended.

Meanwhile, the oldest building of the CCC had been dismantled in 2009.



According to CCC sources, local government Ministry approved the DPP of the project in November in 2011. It remains suspended for three years, the construction works resumed in 2014.



But again the works had been suspended. During the tenure of AJM Nasiruddin, the Ministry had approved the DPP of Tk 120 crore in 2017.



Later the government had taken the project of Tk 202 crore in 2019 for construction of a 23-storied Nagar Bhavan which was enhanced to Tk 229 crore for 20-storied building.



But the CCC had failed to get financial allocation for the project from the government. For this reason, CCC had taken the initiative for constructing the Bhaban with their own fund.



Meanwhile, the CCC has already appointed a contractor for dismantling of the existing 6-storied building which is expected to begin next week. Talking to the Daily Observer, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Mayor of CCC said, "We have been constructing the Nagar Bhaban with our own fund."



"In the first phase we shall be building three basements with an estimated cost of Tk 28 crore,' Mayor said. Consequently, the Bhaban will be constructed to 20 stories, Rezaul Karim added.



One contractor Taher Brothers has been appointed for construction of the Nagar Bhava, Mayor confirmed.



He said, the 20-storied 'Nagar Bhavan' is being constructed with modern facilities of car parking, restaurant, auditorium, Bank, commercial establishments and helipad on the roof of the Building.



