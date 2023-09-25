Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:58 PM
Home City News

BD is a role model to least dev countries:  Shahab Uddin

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md. Shahab Uddin said that different least developed countries in the world are now following Bangladesh as a role model for development.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the villages of the country have now been transformed into cities through massive economic development," the minister said at the inauguration ceremony of a newly built fire service and civil defence station at Juri in Moulvibazar district on Sunday as the chief guest.

Shahab Uddin said that there is no alternative to voting for boat in the next election to continue the trend of development.

Among others, Juri Upazila Parishad Chairman Bir Muktijodha MA Moeed Farooq, Upazila Executive Officer Ranjan Chandra Dey, Fire Service and Civil Defence Sylhet Region Deputy Director Md Moniruzzaman, Moulvibazar Public Works Department Executive Engineer Mahmudul Hasan, Upazila Vice Chairman Rinku Ranjan Das and Women Vice-Chairman Ranjit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Notably, the fire service and civil defence station has been constructed in Juri upazila at a cost of Tk 3 crore 13 lakh. Besides, vehicles and other logistic support have been provided at a cost of about Tk 2 crores.     �UNB



