Rape case accused held in city







The arrested was identified Md Hanif Khandaker, 27, son of Md Mizan Khandaker a resident of Jatrabari area.



Senior assistant director (media) of RAB-10 Aminul Islam confirmed the incident saying: "Acting on a tip off, a team of RAB-10 conducted a drive in Dhalpur area of Jatrabari on Saturday afternoon and arrested him. He was on the run ever since a rape case was filed against him." Legal action has been taken against him, he added. �BSS

