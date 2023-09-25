Video
Rape case accused held in city

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a fugitive accused in a rape case from city's Jatrabari area on Saturday.

The arrested was identified Md Hanif Khandaker, 27, son of Md Mizan Khandaker a resident of Jatrabari area.

Senior assistant director (media) of RAB-10 Aminul Islam confirmed the incident saying: "Acting on a tip off, a team of RAB-10 conducted a drive in Dhalpur area of Jatrabari on Saturday afternoon and arrested him. He was on the run ever since a rape case was filed against him." Legal action has been taken against him, he added.     �BSS



