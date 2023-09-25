3 held with 3,189 yaba tablets in Gazipur







The detainees were identified as Ataullah, 26, Arifuzzaman Suruj, 35, and Raihan 21. All are residents of Bhabanipur area of the upazila.



Being informed, a police team conducted a raid in Farid Market area of the upazila around 3:00am last night and arrested them with the yaba tablets, said Officer-in-Charge of Joydebpur Police Station Mahatab Uddin. �BSS

