52 disabled DU students get Social Welfare Ministry’s grant







"The government is providing 100 percent allowances and stipends to the disabled students through the ministry to make their educational lives easier," said State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru.



He said this while addressing a cheques distribution ceremony as the chief guest held at the 'Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium' of Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Dhaka, said a press release here.

Khasru then urged students eligible to apply for the stipends through prescribed form of the Bangladesh National Social Welfare Council and requested the countrymen to be more patient and sympathetic towards them and to work together to lessen the obstacles they face daily, according to the release.



Later, the state minister handed over the grant cheques to 52 disabled students of the university. �BSS



The Ministry of Social Welfare granted Special Educational Aid to 52 disabled students of Dhaka University (DU) on Sunday."The government is providing 100 percent allowances and stipends to the disabled students through the ministry to make their educational lives easier," said State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru.He said this while addressing a cheques distribution ceremony as the chief guest held at the 'Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium' of Faculty of the Social Sciences, University of Dhaka, said a press release here.Khasru then urged students eligible to apply for the stipends through prescribed form of the Bangladesh National Social Welfare Council and requested the countrymen to be more patient and sympathetic towards them and to work together to lessen the obstacles they face daily, according to the release.Later, the state minister handed over the grant cheques to 52 disabled students of the university. �BSS