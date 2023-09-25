Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

None should be excited with US visa policy: Hasan

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

Information and Broadcasting Minister and Awami League Joint General Secretary Dr Hasan Mahmud on Sunday said none should be excited on the US visa policy as the policy is applicable against the persons who would create any obstacle to hold free and fair election.

"The cooperation and multidimensional relations between Bangladesh and the USA is being strengthened day by day. Our relation with the USA is very good. And the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the US President proved it. So there is no reason to become excited by anybody for the visa policy or something else like that," he said.

The minister said this while addressing a memorial meeting at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.

 Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the meeting marking the 91st death anniversary of Pritilata Waddedar, one of the pioneers of the anti-British movement in the sub-continent.

Dr Hasan said BNP is making different statements every day, mostly useless. Many countries had opposed the independence of Bangladesh. But the freedom fighters achieved it under the leadership of Bangabandhu, he added.

Like that, he said, conspiracies are being hatched against the country till now. But the country would march ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite all conspiracies, he continued.

The information minister said BNP is the new platform of those who opposed independence in 1971. And, Jamaat-e-Islami, which took arms in favour of Pakistan, is the ally of BNP.

He said BNP-Jamaat is now busy with hatching conspiracy and trying to foil the upcoming polls.

But, he said, the upcoming poll would be held on time despite all conspiracies and it will be held in free, fair and neutral manner.

"We are welcoming the foreign observers to monitor the poll. But there is no problem if they don't come," he said adding that "the poll is ours and we will decide how the election will be held."    �BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BD is a role model to least dev countries:  Shahab Uddin
Rape case accused held in city
3 held with 3,189 yaba tablets in Gazipur
52 disabled DU students get Social Welfare Ministry’s grant
None should be excited with US visa policy: Hasan
12 robbers held in Ctg
European Film Festival presents a true cultural collab between BD, EU: Dutch envoy
BGB ready to deal with any situation during nat'l polls: DG


Latest News
Two die of dengue in Bogura
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft