None should be excited with US visa policy: Hasan







"The cooperation and multidimensional relations between Bangladesh and the USA is being strengthened day by day. Our relation with the USA is very good. And the recent meeting between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the US President proved it. So there is no reason to become excited by anybody for the visa policy or something else like that," he said.



The minister said this while addressing a memorial meeting at Jatiya Press Club (JPC) here.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote (BSJ) organized the meeting marking the 91st death anniversary of Pritilata Waddedar, one of the pioneers of the anti-British movement in the sub-continent.



Dr Hasan said BNP is making different statements every day, mostly useless. Many countries had opposed the independence of Bangladesh. But the freedom fighters achieved it under the leadership of Bangabandhu, he added.



Like that, he said, conspiracies are being hatched against the country till now. But the country would march ahead under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina despite all conspiracies, he continued.



The information minister said BNP is the new platform of those who opposed independence in 1971. And, Jamaat-e-Islami, which took arms in favour of Pakistan, is the ally of BNP.



He said BNP-Jamaat is now busy with hatching conspiracy and trying to foil the upcoming polls.



But, he said, the upcoming poll would be held on time despite all conspiracies and it will be held in free, fair and neutral manner.



"We are welcoming the foreign observers to monitor the poll. But there is no problem if they don't come," he said adding that "the poll is ours and we will decide how the election will be held." �BSS



