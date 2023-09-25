|
12 robbers held in Ctg
CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Kotwali thana of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has arrested 12 alleged dacoits while preparing dacoity from city's rail station and New market area here earlier on Sunday.
Police also recovered seven sharp knives from their possessions.
The arrestees were identified as Yasin Arafat, 22, Masud, 32, Aminul Islam, 20, Mamunul Islam, 22, Main Uddin, 32, Yasin Hossain Robin, 22, Sagar, 22, Zahid Hossain, 25, Sohag, 25, Shakeel, 24, Jashim, 24 and Wasim, 24.