Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:57 PM
Home City News

12 robbers held in Ctg

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 124

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 23: Kotwali thana of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) has arrested 12 alleged dacoits while preparing dacoity from city's rail station and New market area here earlier on Sunday.
Police also recovered seven sharp knives from their possessions.

The arrestees were identified as Yasin Arafat, 22, Masud, 32, Aminul Islam, 20, Mamunul Islam, 22, Main Uddin, 32, Yasin Hossain Robin, 22, Sagar, 22, Zahid Hossain, 25, Sohag, 25, Shakeel, 24, Jashim, 24 and Wasim, 24.
Two separate teams of Kotwali thana raided at New market and station road areas last night and arrested them with seven daggers after chasing while they were taking preparation to commit a dacoity in the area, said Jahedul Kabir, Officer-in-Charge of Kotwali thana.    �BSS



