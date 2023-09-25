Video
European Film Festival presents a true cultural collab between BD, EU: Dutch envoy

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Ambassador of the Netherlands to Bangladesh Irma van Dueren has said the European Film Festival presents a true cultural collaboration between Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) as it presents not just European films but also Bangladeshi films.

"It has showcased the creative works of young filmmakers. Through this annual platform, the EU and its member states try to nurture emerging talents, foster cultural exchange and mutual understanding," she said while speaking at the closing ceremony of the film festival at the Dutch Club Saturday evening.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh, Charles Whiteley, and diplomats from other European countries were present.

On September 15, the EU also organized a "very successful" masterclass during which young Bangladeshi filmmakers could showcase their unique own perspective and creativity.

"I congratulate my colleagues from the EU Delegation, and all other organizing partners for the success of the film festival and would like to thank them for their efforts in putting this event together because I know very well how much effort it takes to get it all done and all done in time!"-said the Dutch envoy.

The last movie from the festival was shown in the closing ceremony.

"White Berry", a Dutch feature film, tells the story of a teenage girl with albinism in her daily interactions with those around her.

The film was released in August last year and is partly based on the personal experience of the lead actress Latifa Mwazi.

This film brings a message of inclusivity and diversity.

"The film reflects the values that the Netherlands stands for, and these are the values humanity stands for. I hope you will enjoy watching it," said the Dutch Ambassador
The European film festival kicked off last week at Shilpakala gallery.

"This event was my first impression of Bangladesh outside of Gulshan, and I was impressed by the enthusiasm of the audience, mainly young film fans from Bangladesh. And this has been the case since then while we have together enjoyed the film festival in various locations around Dhaka," the Dutch ambassador said.

The EU Ambassador thanked all the partners in organising the film festival and hoped to see more activities in the future.

Bangladeshi singer Mehreen performed in the closing ceremony.     �UNB



