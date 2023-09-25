Video
BGB ready to deal with any situation during nat'l polls: DG

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 138
Staff Correspondent

Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan Director General of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on Sunday said BGB is always ready to deal with any situation, including maintaining the internal law and order and providing security services during the upcoming national elections.
 
Speaking as chief guest on Sunday at the 45th anniversary celebration of the BGB's Force Support Wing in its Pilkhana headquarters, Nazmul Hasan said, "In addition to border protection, the BGB is always ready to deal with any situation, including carrying out any responsibility assigned and controlling the law and order situation during elections."

The DG further said the BGB plays an exemplary role in providing assistance to the civil administration in maintaining the internal law and order of the country, dealing with any emergencies, including natural calamities, and working with public welfare.




