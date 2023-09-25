It’s time to stop children’s screen addiction







In today's digital age, children's increasing screen addiction has become a pressing issue for parents, educators, and society at large. Excessive screen time on smartphones, tablets, or computers can have a detrimental effect on children's physical, mental, and social development.



Setting clear boundaries is the first step in curbing screen addiction. By establishing well-defined guidelines for screen time, both daily and weekly, parents can create a framework that encourages moderation. Encouraging alternative interests is equally crucial. Providing access to books, puzzles, sports, and creative activities can divert children's attention away from screens and foster a love for real-world experiences. Parental involvement plays a pivotal role.

Engaging with children during their screen time, co-viewing educational content, and discussing online safety measures can help parents stay connected and informed. Promoting digital literacy is essential in today's tech-driven world. Teaching children to navigate the digital landscape responsibly and critically is as vital as any other life skill.



By implementing these strategies, we can collectively reduce children's screen addiction and equip them with the skills they need to navigate the digital world responsibly and effectively.



Nurullah Alam Nur

