Stop politicizing,confusing people over new US Visa policy







Simultaneously, respective party leaderships have also been contradicting their statements by adding that they are not worried over the swift execution of US visa restrictions.



We consider respective political statements confusing, misguiding and highly politicised.

The point, however, The US State Department has commenced applying the new visa policy on Bangladesh through an official announcement on Friday evening. The Department of State has clearly stated that it is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. The restricted individuals will include members of law enforcement agencies, members of the ruling party, and the political opposition. In addition, persons and members of their immediate family may be considered ineligible for entry into the United States.



While the goal, objectives, benchmarks and causes surrounding the new US Visa restrictions have been fairly explained in details and in a clear-cut manner by the US government - we practically see no reason behind politicizing, weaponising or misinterpreting it. These attempts do not offer any short or long term political gains, whether for our ruling party or the key opposition political party. Moreover, innocent travellers are also being made confused and apprehensive over the travel bans.



Most important is to note that the government and the opposition must both play a constructive role together in holding the upcoming 12th national parliamentary polls in the light of the new US Visa policy, and refrain from using it as a political tool. On that note - the visa policy is also a deterrent to dictatorial and authoritarian practices posing grave threats to our democracy.



Although the US State Department has not revealed specific names of individuals restricted from entering USA, but we believe the criterion and pre-conditions are all too clear to comprehend. And the least we expect is to follow more hollow political rhetoric and misguiding political explanations on the new visa policy by our politicians.



However, it is understandably a sad situation, but we urge both our political parties to deeply engage in soul-searching while ask themselves - why the US government has been made compelled to impose such visa restrictions?



In conclusion, it is not up to the US government to restore democracy and hold free, fair and credible elections in Bangladesh. But USA as an epitome of democracy surely can raise concern on authoritarian practices, violation of human rights and infringement of democratic practices. And the new US Visa policy reflects these concerns.

Once again, the country's two major political parties have engaged in a smutty verbal battle over implementation of US Visa policy. Following the latest announcement against the backdrop of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New York, Awami League top brass have been repeatedly stating that BNP 'should be concerned' since the policy and restrictions are exclusively targeting BNP leaders and activists while BNP leaders welcomed the US visa policy by labelling it as ' humiliating and shameful' for the country.Simultaneously, respective party leaderships have also been contradicting their statements by adding that they are not worried over the swift execution of US visa restrictions.We consider respective political statements confusing, misguiding and highly politicised.The point, however, The US State Department has commenced applying the new visa policy on Bangladesh through an official announcement on Friday evening. The Department of State has clearly stated that it is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshi individuals responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh. The restricted individuals will include members of law enforcement agencies, members of the ruling party, and the political opposition. In addition, persons and members of their immediate family may be considered ineligible for entry into the United States.While the goal, objectives, benchmarks and causes surrounding the new US Visa restrictions have been fairly explained in details and in a clear-cut manner by the US government - we practically see no reason behind politicizing, weaponising or misinterpreting it. These attempts do not offer any short or long term political gains, whether for our ruling party or the key opposition political party. Moreover, innocent travellers are also being made confused and apprehensive over the travel bans.Most important is to note that the government and the opposition must both play a constructive role together in holding the upcoming 12th national parliamentary polls in the light of the new US Visa policy, and refrain from using it as a political tool. On that note - the visa policy is also a deterrent to dictatorial and authoritarian practices posing grave threats to our democracy.Although the US State Department has not revealed specific names of individuals restricted from entering USA, but we believe the criterion and pre-conditions are all too clear to comprehend. And the least we expect is to follow more hollow political rhetoric and misguiding political explanations on the new visa policy by our politicians.However, it is understandably a sad situation, but we urge both our political parties to deeply engage in soul-searching while ask themselves - why the US government has been made compelled to impose such visa restrictions?In conclusion, it is not up to the US government to restore democracy and hold free, fair and credible elections in Bangladesh. But USA as an epitome of democracy surely can raise concern on authoritarian practices, violation of human rights and infringement of democratic practices. And the new US Visa policy reflects these concerns.