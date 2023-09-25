Video
Home Countryside

Two arrested with 10 gold bars in Jashore

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
Our Correspondent


JASHORE, Sept 24: Police arrested two alleged gold smugglers along with 10 gold bars weighing 4.6 kilograms from Jhikargachha Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.

The arrested persons are: Shahin Alam, 33, a resident of Balia Bhekutia Village under Jashore Sadar Upazila, and Masum Billah, 32, hails from Gopalpur Village under Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah District.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Jhikargachha Police Station (PS) Sumon Bhokto said on information, police came to know that a huge consignment of gold would be smuggled through the border  area.

Being informed, a team of the law enforcers took position in Kayemkola Bazaar area under the upazila in the evening, and detained them while they were going to smuggle the gold riding on a motorcycle.

While searching the motorbike, police recovered 10 gold bars weighing 4 kilograms and 600 grams from their possession.
The estimate market value of the seized gold is Tk 4 crore, said the OC.

Filing of a case against them with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.



