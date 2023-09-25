|
Two arrested with 10 gold bars in Jashore
|
JASHORE, Sept 24: Police arrested two alleged gold smugglers along with 10 gold bars weighing 4.6 kilograms from Jhikargachha Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.
The arrested persons are: Shahin Alam, 33, a resident of Balia Bhekutia Village under Jashore Sadar Upazila, and Masum Billah, 32, hails from Gopalpur Village under Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah District.
Being informed, a team of the law enforcers took position in Kayemkola Bazaar area under the upazila in the evening, and detained them while they were going to smuggle the gold riding on a motorcycle.
While searching the motorbike, police recovered 10 gold bars weighing 4 kilograms and 600 grams from their possession.
The estimate market value of the seized gold is Tk 4 crore, said the OC.
Filing of a case against them with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.