Two arrested with 10 gold bars in Jashore





JASHORE, Sept 24: Police arrested two alleged gold smugglers along with 10 gold bars weighing 4.6 kilograms from Jhikargachha Upazila in the district on Saturday evening.



The arrested persons are: Shahin Alam, 33, a resident of Balia Bhekutia Village under Jashore Sadar Upazila, and Masum Billah, 32, hails from Gopalpur Village under Maheshpur Upazila of Jhenidah District.





Being informed, a team of the law enforcers took position in Kayemkola Bazaar area under the upazila in the evening, and detained them while they were going to smuggle the gold riding on a motorcycle.



While searching the motorbike, police recovered 10 gold bars weighing 4 kilograms and 600 grams from their possession.

The estimate market value of the seized gold is Tk 4 crore, said the OC.



Filing of a case against them with the PS is underway in this regard, the OC added.

