Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:56 PM
Lightning kills four in four districts

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Our Correspondents

Four people including a minor boy were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in four districts- Barguna, Naogaon, Netrakona and Cumilla, on Saturday and Sunday.

AMTALI, BARGUNA: A man was killed by lightning strike in Amtali Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

The incident took place in Ghatkhali area beside the Kuakata-Barishal highway under Chaora Union of the upazila at around 9:20 am.

The deceased was identified as Md Mostafa Biswas, 65, a resident of the area and former member of Chaora Union Parishad in the upazila.

It was known that thunderbolt struck on Mostafa Biswas in the morning while he was working at his cropland in the area, which left the man critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.
PORSHA, NAOGAON: A man was killed by lightning strike in Porsha Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Rafiqul Islam, 50, son of late Abul Hossain, a resident of Nitpur Chakbishnapur Village under the upazila.

It was known that Rafiqul was catching fish in the Punarbhaba River in the upazila at noon during rain. At one stage of fishing, thunderbolt struck him. He died on the spot.

NETRAKONA: A minor boy was killed after being struck by a thunderbolt in Kendua Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.
The deceased was identified as Rifat, 10, son of Ratan Mia, a resident of Bolaishimul Union in the upazila. He was a fourth grader of a local primary school.

According to locals, a streak of thunderbolt struck him while he was catching fish in a river in front of his house. He was critically injured at that time.

The family members rescued him and rushed him to Kendua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Kendua Police Station (PS) Inspector Md Ashraful Alam confirmed the incident, adding that an unnatural death case was filed in this regard.

CUMILLA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Muradnagar Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Md Alam Mia, 56, a resident of Akubpur Village in the upazila.

Local Union Parishad Member Md Salahuddin said a thunderbolt struck on Alam at around 12 pm while he was collecting grass for his cattle, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Bangrabazar PS Riyaz Uddin confirmed the incident.



