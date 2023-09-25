Two youths detained with firearms in Noakhali





NOAKHALI, Sept 24: Detective Branch of Police (DB), in a drive, arrested two youths along with three firearms from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.



The arrested are: Ariful Islam Antu, 24, and Nazrul Islam, 23, residents of Anantapur Village under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.





Later on, following the instruction given by Nazrul Islam, police recovered three one shooter guns from Antu's house, he said.

A case under the Arms Act was filed with Begumganj Police Station against them and they were produced before a court on Sunday morning, the SP added.



NOAKHALI, Sept 24: Detective Branch of Police (DB), in a drive, arrested two youths along with three firearms from Begumganj Upazila in the district on Saturday night.The arrested are: Ariful Islam Antu, 24, and Nazrul Islam, 23, residents of Anantapur Village under Eklashpur Union in the upazila.Superintendent of Police (SP) in Noakhali Md Shahidul Islam said acting on a tip-off, a team of DB Police conducted a drive in front of Eklashpur TV Centre at night, and detained the duo on suspicion.Later on, following the instruction given by Nazrul Islam, police recovered three one shooter guns from Antu's house, he said.A case under the Arms Act was filed with Begumganj Police Station against them and they were produced before a court on Sunday morning, the SP added.