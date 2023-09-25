Video
Home Countryside

Damage to chilli saplings frustrates Bogura growers

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Sept 24: Severe heat wave has damaged advance saplings of hybrid chilli nurseries in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district.

Chilli growers are facing chilli saplings crisis in the upazila. Chilli saplings are grown for three times.
    
Cultivation of vegetable saplings including chilli began at Shahnagar nurseries in June.

About Tk 6 crore sales of chilli saplings take place at Shahnagar    yearly.

Matured advance saplings of hybrid chilli, cultivated for the first time, were not sold due to lack of customers. At that time, there was flood in Jamalpur, Rangpur and Nilphamari. Most chilli growers of these districts didn't purchase saplings from Shahnagar.

At present, per piece chilli sapling of Tk 0.80 is selling at Tk 2. In some nurseries, per piece is selling at more than    Tk 2.

Production of chilli sapling has been impacted negatively due to climate change, turning growers frustrated.

President of Shahnagar Vegetable Nursery Association Amjad Hossain said, this year's chilli sapling production target was five crore pieces. But due to unfriendly weather, about 50 per cent saplings got damaged, he added.  

He further said, there are 200-250 nurseries at Shahnagar.

The second time seed throwing began in July. The sale of saplings of the second time will begin within few days.
 
Proprietor of Bhai Bhai Nursery Ujjal Hossain said, he is trying to overcome the first time sapling damage. Despite damage in the first time, he has sold some saplings.

Then he has sowed seeds for the second time. After finishing of the second time saplings, he will start the third time sapling production.

Sub-Assistant Agriculture Officer of Shahjahanpur Upazila Mostafizur Rahman said, growers will be able to overcome the sapling damage by growing saplings in two more phases.

He further said, all hybrid chilli saplings are imported by different companies from India.

A buyer from Jamapur Rabiul Alam said, the price of per 1,000 chilli saplings has increased to Tk 1,400 from Tk 300 one month back.

As they got good price of chilli this year, growers have shifted to chilli cultivation. With this, chilli sapling price has also gone up abnormally, he added.  

Prices of cauliflower and cabbage have also increased. Growers of the country's 20-30 districts purchase chilli saplings from Shahnagar.



