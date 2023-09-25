Two ‘commit suicide’ in Cumilla, Mymensingh







CUMILLA: A student of Cumilla University reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence in the city on Saturday evening.



The deceased was identified as Shahriar Anik, a student of Management Department in the university.

According to the deceased's friends, Anik used to live with his family members in Tomcham Bridge area of the city. On Saturday evening, he hanged himself from the ceiling of a room in the house.



Realising the incident, the family members rescued him and rushed to a local hospital, where the on-duty physicians declared him dead.



Md Mosharraf Hossain, an assistant professor of Management Department in the university, confirmed the death matter.



GAFARGAON, MYMENSINGH: A woman reportedly committed suicide by hanging herself in Gafargaon Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.



Deceased Hafsa Akter, 20, was the wife of Farhad Mia, a resident of Rosulpur Village.



Local sources said Hafsa committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of a room in the house in the afternoon being aggrieved with her husband.



On information, police recovered the body from the scene and sent in to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Farhad Mia, husband of the deceased, said, "I am an unemployed person. So I could not fulfil my wife's demand. That often resulted in a misunderstanding between us. But I can't believe that she can commit suicide in that way."



Officer-in-Charge of Gafargaon Police Station Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident.



