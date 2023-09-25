

136th birth anniversary of Sree Sree Anukul Chandra observed



The festival was organized at Hemayetpur Satsangha Ashram in the district.



The traditional festival highlighted the great man's lessons to establish fraternity among all, leaving aside narrow communal attitudes for the sake of humanity.

More than 30 thousand devotees of Bangladesh and India participated in the festival.



Various programmes were organized, such as rally around the temple, religious discussion meetings, devotional songs, Kishore Mela, and Maitree Sammelon.



On the first day, a religious discussion meeting was held. It was attended by Freedom Fighter (FF) and trustee member Swapan Kumar Roy as the chief guest.



Additional Superintendent of Police Masud Alam, FF Chandan Kumar Chakravorty (President of Pabna Zilla Hindu Bouddha Oikko Parishad), Press Club President ABM Fazlur Rahaman, and Managing Director of Universal Group Dr Sohani Hossain spoke as special guests.



The discussion meeting was chaired by Professor Gopinath Kundu while Dr Naresh Madhu moderated it.



Among others, Professor Samapto Kumer Shaha, Assistant Secretary Taposh Kumer Barmon, Executive Committee Members Soumitra Mazumder Palash, Bikas Das, and Advocate Chiratan Mallik spoke.



The religious leaders who came from different places also spoke at the meeting on the life and religion of the saint.



On the 2nd day, FF A S M Abdur Rahim Pakon, chairman of Pabna Zilla Parishad, spoke at the discussion meeting as the chief guest.



Pabna Pourasava Chairman Alhaj Sharif Uddin Prodhan, Sadar Upazila Chairman Alhaj Moshraff Hossain, Councillor Shahin Shaukh and local leader Azad attended the festival as special guests.



