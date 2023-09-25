Three found dead in N’ganj, Noakhali, Natore





NARAYANGANJ: Police recovered the body of an auto-rickshaw driver from Nitaiganj Shaheed Bappi Chattar area in the city early Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Sohel, 35, son of Saheb Ali, a resident of Jimkhana area in the city.





Later on, the deceased's family members rescued him and took to Narayanganj General Victoria Hospital, where on-duty doctor Nazmul Hossain declared the auto-rickshaw driver dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore an injury mark on its throat.



The deceased's family members alleged that miscreants might have killed Sohel before snatching his auto-rickshaw.



Officer-in-Charge of Narayanganj Sadar Model Police Station (PS) Anisur Rahman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and the actual reason behind his death would be known after getting the autopsy report.



NOAKHALI: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a local leader of Juba League from a betel nut orchard in Chatkhil Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.



The deceased was identified as Md Roni Palwan, 34, son of Shahjahan, a resident of Sundarpur Village under Ward No. 3 of Chatkhil Municipality. He was a joint secretary of Chatkhil Upazila Unit of Juba League.



Sub-Inspector (SI) of Chatkhil PS Mohammad Abu Jafor said locals saw the body of the Juba League leader lying down in a betel nut orchard of the upazila in the morning and informed the matter to police.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

At that time, police also recovered a sharp weapon from the scene, said the SI.



It is assumed that Roni might have hacked to death over previous enmity, but the actual reason behind the killing would be known after investigation, the SI added.



BAGATIPARA, NATORE: Police recovered the body of a man from a field in Bagatipara Upazila of the district on Friday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Topon Mondal, 35, son of late Khitis Mondal, a resident of Changdhupoil area under Lalpur Upazila in the district.



According to the deceased's family members, Topon did not return home on Thursday night from his shop at Malanchi Bazaar. The family members searched for him in several places but could not locate him and then, they filed a general diary with Bagatipara PS.



Later on, locals saw his body fallen down in a field in Bihakola area of Bagatipara Upazila on Friday afternoon and informed police.



Being informed, police recovered the body from the scene and sent it to Natore Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Bagatipara Model PS SI Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.

