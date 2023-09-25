Video
Obituary

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Our Correspondents

Lutfar Rahman Swapon
NARAYANGANJ: Khandaker Lutfar Rahman Swapon, chairman of Fatulla Union Parishad (UP) in the district, died at 2:45 pm on Saturday.

It was known that the UP chairman felt sick at his residence at noon. He was taken to Islam Heart Centre at Chashara Balur Math first and later, shifted to Khanpur 300-bed Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.  
The deceased's brother-in-law Mithu confirmed the matter.

Satyen Das
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Satyen Das, former vice-president of Gouripur Upazila Awami League in the district, died at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital at 6 am on Saturday.

He was cremated at Gouripur Municipal Crematorium at 4 pm.

Satyen Das left behind his wife, two sons, one daughter, grandchildren and many well-wishers to mourn his death.
FF Abdul Haqim
NETRAKONA: Freedom Fighter (FF) Abdul Haqim died at his residence in Purbadhala Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon. He was 78.

He had been suffering from cancer for long.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was held on Friday morning.
 
Later on, the FF was buried at a graveyard in Mahishber Village under Agia Union of the upazila in the district.



