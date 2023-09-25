Video
Home Countryside

‘Cycling for Climate Justice’ held in Satkhira

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 127
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, Sept 24: A bicycle rally was held in the district on Sunday morning, demanding climate justice and reducing carbon emission.

The rally was jointly organized by non-government organization Barcik and Education, Culture and Diversity Protection Team.
 
Under the slogan 'Cycling for Climate Justice', the rally was brought out from in front of Satkhira Government Women's College. It paraded roads in the district town.

In the morning, eminent musician Abu Affan Roz Babu, president of Combined Cultural Alliance-Satkhira District unit, inaugurated the rally as the chief guest.

President of Udichi-Satkhira unit Sheikh Siddiqur Rahman, Sculptor Suresh Pandey, President of Education, Culture and Diversity Protection Team Habibul Hasan, and Barcik Officer Gazi Mahida Mizan were present as special guests.

Musician Abu Affan Roz Babu said, carbon is increasing in the air due to increasing global warming. People of rural, city and coastal areas are affected, he added.



