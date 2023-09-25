Canal sluice gate at Dacope collapses within two months of opening





DACOPE, KHULNA, Sept 24: A canal sluice gate collapsed within two months of its opening in Dacope Upazila of the district.The sluice gate was constructed over the Chalna Canal at Boumar Gachhtala under Chalna Municipality. It got collapsed due to pressure of tidal water in the Porshur River. Water is entering localities, inundating Aman paddy fields.Under the Second City Development Project (GoB and ADB), the sluice gate was raised.Besides, a total of 13 canal and pond development works are going on in the municipality. These works are jointly implemented by Reliable Builders and Al Mamun Enterprise (JV). The allocated fund of these projects is Tk 26 crore 39 lakh 72 thousand and 428. The contract money is Tk 23 crore 73 lakh 58 thousand and 294.On condition of anonymity, a number of dwellers along the Chalna Canal banks said, low quality materials were used in the sluice gate; that is why, it has collapsed.A representative of the contracting firms Shahinur Rahman said, the beneath soil of the sluice gate got slide away due to wrong design.Chalna Municipality Mayor Sanat Kumar Biswas said, the slide beneath the soil has caused a big hole. The matter has been informed to the authorities concerned, he added. A measure is taken to repair the sluice gate rapidly, he maintained.