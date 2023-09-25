|
Five kg crystal meth recovered at Teknaf
TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 24: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Saturday.
BGB-2 Teknaf Camp Commander Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-2 intercepted a boat in which two smugglers from Myanmar were heading towards Mirza Jor area at early hours.
Later on, the BGB men seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal meth from the boat.