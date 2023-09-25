Five kg crystal meth recovered at Teknaf





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, Sept 24: Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), in a drive, seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Teknaf Upazila in the district early Saturday.BGB-2 Teknaf Camp Commander Col Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said acting on a tip-off, a team of BGB-2 intercepted a boat in which two smugglers from Myanmar were heading towards Mirza Jor area at early hours.After sensing the presence of the battalion, the smugglers jumped into the Naf River and managed to escape, reads a media release.Later on, the BGB men seized 5.2 kilograms of crystal meth from the boat.