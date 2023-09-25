Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023
At least 16 killed in coal mine fire in SW China: Govt

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62

BEIJING, Sept 24: At least 16 people were killed when a fire broke out at the Shanjiaoshu Coal Mine in China's southwest at around 8:10 am (0010 GMT) Sunday, local officials said.

The fire was extinguished but "after preliminary verification, 16 people have no vital signs", the Panzhou City government said in a notice posted on its website.

"It was preliminarily determined that the conveyor belt caught fire," the notice said. The Panzhou City mine is about 3,600 kilometres (2,250 miles) southwest of the capital, Beijing.

While safety in the mining sector in China has improved in recent decades, accidents still frequently plague the industry, often due to lax enforcement of safety protocols, especially at the most rudimentary sites.    �AFP




