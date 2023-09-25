Video
Mali will 'not stand idly by' if military intervention in Niger happens

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 72

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24: Mali "will not stand idly by" if foreign governments intervene in neighouring Niger, Bamako's top diplomat warned the United Nations on Saturday, after both countries' juntas joined a mutual defense pact.

Rebel elite soldiers overthrew Niger's president Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 and have since detained him at home with his   family.

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has threatened the coup leaders with military intervention if diplomatic pressure to reinstate the democratically elected Bazoum fails.

A week ago, the military leaders of Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso -- all of whom came to power in coups since 2020 -- signed a defense pact that provides for mutual assistance in the face of attack.

"Mali remains strongly opposed to any military intervention by ECOWAS," said Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop, representing the Malian junta at the UN General Assembly.

"Any invasion of this country constitutes a direct threat to the peace and security of Mali, but also to the peace and security of the region, and will necessarily have serious consequences. We will not stand idly by," he said.

The Mali junta has made sovereignty a priority, ending its cooperation with France and its allies in fighting jihadism, and turned militarily and politically towards Russia.    �AFP



