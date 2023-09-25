Video
Biden aims to wrest influence from China in Pacific islands

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125

WASHINGTON, Sept 24: President Joe Biden is set to host leaders of Pacific island nations with an aim of countering China's ever-growing influence, proffering goodies ranging from an American football experience to shiny new embassies.

The summit of leaders from the 18-member Pacific Islands Forum will take place Monday and Tuesday, one year after the first meeting, which was also in Washington.

According to senior administration officials, Biden will announce a more assertive US stance in the region, funding for infrastructure projects and strengthened maritime cooperation, in particular to fight against illegal fishing.

The forum brings together states and territories scattered across the Pacific Ocean, from Australia to sparsely populated micro-states and archipelagos.

There is "no question that there is some role that the PRC has played in all this.... its assertiveness and influence, including in this region, has been a factor that requires us to sustain our strategic focus," a senior White House official said on condition of anonymity, referring to China by the abbreviation of its formal name.

China's influence will be felt through the absence of the prime minister of the Solomon Islands, now closely aligned with Beijing.

Manasseh Sogavare, who was in New York last week to attend the UN General Assembly, did not extend his stay in the United States.

"We're disappointed that he's chosen not to come to this very special summit," another White House official said.

Another goal of the meeting is to renegotiate "Compacts of Free Association" with the Marshall Islands before current terms expire Saturday.

The agreement, which Washington also has with Micronesia and the Palau archipelago -- other territories formerly under American administration -- allows the United States to have a military presence on the islands.

In exchange, Washington provides economic assistance and security guarantees, and inhabitants of the islands can live and work in the United States.

The Marshall Islands is demanding that any new agreement account for the effects of Washington's nuclear testing program there in the 1940s and 50s.

The Biden administration hopes to announce "very substantial progress" in the negotiations, the second White House official said.    �AFP




