Hockey start with big defeat in Asian Games







Japan began to dominate the proceeding and maintained their full of domination till the final whistle.



In the first quarter, Roman, Jimmy and co. were trailed by 4-0 goals and continued their scoring two goals in the third quarter and another one goal in the last quarter.

Ashraful Islam scored 29th minute and Puskar Khisa Mimo netted in the 43rd minute for Bangladesh.



After the match, Russel Mahmud Jimmy said: "We could not make good start in the first quarter but in the second and third quarter we offered some resistance but eventually we failed to detain Japan who are technically and tactically superior than us."



Jimmy, however, hoped his team would come out strongly and not to repeat their first match mistakes in their next match against Pakistan.



In women's cricket held at the Zhejiang University of Technology Pingfeng Cricket Field, Bangladesh opted to bat first but were bundled out for a paltry total of 51 in 17.5 overs against India. Smriti Mandhana's side chased the total down in 8.2 overs to reach the final. Bangladesh will fight for bronze medal match today (Monday).



In shooting, Bangladesh finished ninth out of 15 teams in the women's 10m air rifle team event. Three shooters could not make it to the finals even in the individual event.



Out of 59 shooters, Shaira Khatun stood 13th, Nafisa Tabassum became 25th and Kamrun Nahar Koli finished 27th position. Shaira scored her career best 628. Hailing from a sporting family, Shayra's father was a cricketer and her mother was a karateka. Nafisa's score was 624.7 and Kamrun Nahar scored 623.3.



In swimming, Bangladesh's Samiul Islam Rafi finished 21st out of 28 participants in the 100m back stroke. He took one minute, zero two seconds (1.00.02). Samiul became the only one among the eight in heat number four taking less time than last year's World Championship in Budapest where his timing was one minute 2.31 seconds (1.02.31s).



In gymnastics, two Bangladeshi gymnasts Sankhiong Khumi and Abu Saeed Rafi have eliminated from the first round. Sankhiyong Khumi scored 9.566 in pommel horse while Abu Sayeed Rafi's scored is 4.66. Four points were deducted from Abu Sayeed's penalty. Abu Sayeed Rafi scored 12. 966 in vaulting and Sankhiyong Khumi scored 11.533 while Sankhiyong Khumi scored a 9.400 on the rings. However, he did not participate in the parallel bar due to injury problem.



In taekwondo, Nooruddin Hossain and Ruma Khatun have been eliminated from the round of 16 of the poomsae individual event. Nooruddin scored 90.1 points against Wahid Khalil of Saudi Arabia who scored 103.4.



Besides, Ruma Khatun scored 98.6 while Marjan Salahsouri of Iran scored 108.3 in the women's event.



