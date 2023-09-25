Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:54 PM
Sports

AFC U17 Girls Asian Cup Qualifiers

Bangladesh returning empty handed

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79
Sports Reporter


Alike the previous ones, the girls in red and green had lost the third match in the second round of the qualification stage of the 2024 AFC Under-17 Girls' Asian Cup on Sunday and got no option but returning home empty handed.

On the day, Bangladesh suffered a 4-0 defeat in a one-sided match against Australia at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi, Vietnam.
Previously on Wednesday, Bangladesh experienced a 0-2 defeat to the host Vietnam in its first match. A defeat to Philippines by 1-3 narrowed the scope for Bangladesh to play the final round of the tournament which is scheduled to be played in Indonesia from 7 to 20 April next year.

A total of eight teams will qualify to play in the final round of the tournament. The host country and the top three teams of the previous tournament in 2019 will qualify automatically, while the other four teams will be decided by qualification.

The top three teams of the tournament will get tickets to play the 2024 FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup in the Dominican Republic as the AFC representatives.



