Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

New Zealand tour of Bangladesh

Tamim, Liton take rest as Mushi, Taskin, Miraz return

Miraz likely to captain Tigers in 3rd ODI

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71
Sports Reporter

Liton Das, Bangladesh stand-in skipper for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand prayed for leave during the third and the last match of the series on September 26. So, did Tamim. BCB granted their leaves.

Liton had been in run draught throughout the year, scored six runs in the second match of the series, which they lost by 86 runs. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah returned after a long time and played a 44 and 49 runs' knocks respectively. Liton need some space for recovering from mental load. So, he asked for the leave before leaving for the World Cup, said a BCB source. Tamim on the contrary claimed during post-match press conference that he was not fully 'comfortable'.  

Earlier, the BCB announced the squad for the first two matches from which they rested a bunch of players ahead of the World Cup namely Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim. Hasan Mahmud was called back for the second ODI after Tanzim Sakib's injury. The BCB however, is bringing back Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed in the squad for the 3rd ODI.

Liton was captaining in the absence of regular captain Shakib. Mehidy Miraz is likely to captain in dearth of Liton.

SQUAD
Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hockey start with big defeat in Asian Games
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up India cricket final
Bangladesh returning empty handed
Comilla, Rangpur, Barishal set starry squads
Sodhi impressed with Bangladesh's gesture
Tamim, Liton take rest as Mushi, Taskin, Miraz return
Leao fires Milan level with leaders Inter, Juve fall at Sassuolo
Xavi hails Barca's new winning character after epic Celta comeback


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft