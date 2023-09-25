Tamim, Liton take rest as Mushi, Taskin, Miraz return







Liton had been in run draught throughout the year, scored six runs in the second match of the series, which they lost by 86 runs. Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah returned after a long time and played a 44 and 49 runs' knocks respectively. Liton need some space for recovering from mental load. So, he asked for the leave before leaving for the World Cup, said a BCB source. Tamim on the contrary claimed during post-match press conference that he was not fully 'comfortable'.



Earlier, the BCB announced the squad for the first two matches from which they rested a bunch of players ahead of the World Cup namely Shakib Al Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam and Mushfiqur Rahim. Hasan Mahmud was called back for the second ODI after Tanzim Sakib's injury. The BCB however, is bringing back Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taskin Ahmed in the squad for the 3rd ODI.

Liton was captaining in the absence of regular captain Shakib. Mehidy Miraz is likely to captain in dearth of Liton.



SQUAD

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya Sarkar, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Syed Khaled Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed.



