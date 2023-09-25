Video
Breaststroke king Qin fires Asian Games warning

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 79

HANGZHOU, SEPT 24: Triple breaststroke world champion Qin Haiyang showed off his versatility by upstaging Olympic gold medallist Wang Shun to qualify fastest for Sunday's men's 200m medley final at the Asian Games.

Qin burst onto the scene at the July world championships in Fukuoka, becoming the first man in history to sweep all three breaststroke titles and also setting a new world record in the 200m.

He carried that scintillating form into day one at the Hangzhou Olympic Aquatic Centre, hitting the wall in 1min 58.72sec.

Qin was pushed hard in his heat by Chinese teammate Wang, who touched a fingertip behind to set up an enticing gold-medal showdown.

Since stunning Britain's Duncan Scott to take Olympic medley gold, Wang has faltered, missing out on the final at the last two world championships.

Japan's 2019 world champion Daiya Seto was third fastest in 1:59.55.

"It wasn't good, but I know I can do better," said a disappointed Seto. "I want to improve my time and look forward to battling the two Chinese swimmers."

Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Zhang Yufei, also from the host nation, fired off a warning shot of her own with a dominant 200m butterfly swim.

The defending champion touched in 2:07.46, more than three seconds clear of teammate Yu Liyan and Japan's up-and-coming Airi Mitsui.    �AFP



