Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:53 PM
Kane hits hat-trick as Bayern rout Bochum

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

BERLIN, SEPT 24: Harry Kane on Saturday bettered a record first set by legendary German striker Gerd Mueller when he hit a hat-trick in Bayern Munich's 7-0 rout of Bochum which took the champions back to the top of the Bundesliga.

Kane fired in Bayern's second just 13 minutes in, before scoring a penalty in the second half. He added a third with two minutes remaining when he tapped in a low cross from Leroy Sane.

With six goals in five games, the England captain now has more goals in his first five league matches than any other player in Bayern's history, beating the mark of Mueller (1965), Miroslav Klose (2007) and Mario Mandzukic (2012) who all scored five times in their first five games for the club.

"I'm happy to play my part and I hope there will be many more to come. So far so good," said Kane.

Kane said he would toast the win with a first-ever visit to Munich's Oktoberfest beer festival.

"When I came here I said I wanted to get to know the culture and the city -- what better place than that?"
 
Bayern have now beaten Bochum 7-0 in three of their past five fixtures.

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel praised his side's "very deserved win" saying it was "a fantastic day at the office."

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Matthijs de Ligt, Leroy Sane and Mathys Tel -- again from the bench -- also got on the scoresheet.
 
Bayern, who conceded two goals late in Wednesday's 4-3 home win over Manchester United in the Champions League, kept a clean sheet for just the second time this season from seven matches.

Bochum remain winless.

Borussia Dortmund overcame dogged Wolfsburg at home, winning 1-0 thanks to a late goal from veteran forward Marco Reus.

Dortmund manager Edin Terzic rejigged his midfield as part of six changes after Tuesday's poor performance in a 2-0 loss away at Paris Saint-Germain, with Reus celebrating victory on his first start of the season while captain Emre Can was pushed to the bench.

Reus continued his habit of being the first to score in a match, with 62 of his 116 Bundesliga goals for Dortmund being the opener.    �AFP



