Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:53 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Ten Hag sees Burnley win as turning point in ManU season

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144

Ten Hag sees Burnley win as turning point in ManU season

Ten Hag sees Burnley win as turning point in ManU season

BURNLEY, SEPT 24: Erik ten Hag believes Manchester United's 1-0 win at Burnley can prove a turning point in a troubled season as Bruno Fernandes' stunning strike snapped a three-game losing streak on Saturday.

The United captain produced a match-winning moment of quality when he connected sweetly on the volley from Jonny Evans' long pass just before half-time.

Victory hauls the Red Devils up to eighth in the Premier League table and eases the mounting pressure on manager Ten Hag.

"This is only one win but what we have seen is that there is togetherness and fight - a real good spirit in the dressing room," said Ten Hag.

"What we have seen is when you have to defend with 11 and do it together, it is very difficult to play against this Manchester United."

Zeki Amdouni hit the post for Burnley and forced the under-fire Andre Onana into a fine save in the first-half, but the Clarets remain without a win on their return to the Premier League and sink to the bottom of the table.

"We're very calm. We knew we had a very tough start in terms of the fixtures," said Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

"The start is difficult in terms of results but hopeful. I don't see any reason to think this team lacks character or margin to grow."

United's injury crisis meant that 35-year-old Evans started at centre-back for the first time in his second spell at the club.

The Northern Irishman went on to play a major role at both ends as, on top of teeing up Fernandes' stunning strike, he had a goal ruled out and helped marshall a United defence that had conceded 10 times in their last three games.

"It was the best night of my life," said Evans, who won seven major honours in his first spell at Old Trafford.

"I loved every minute of it. That was my 200th game for Manchester United, I never thought I would ever reach that figure."

United goalkeeper Onana took responsibility for his side's 4-3 defeat to Bayern Munich in midweek after a howler from the Cameroonian gifted the German giants the opening goal.

Onana got a much-needed confidence boost when he flew across his goal to prevent Amdouni's header giving Burnley the lead.

Amdouni came even closer moments later when he struck the inside of the post after a flowing Burnley move cut through the United defence.

Under the tutelage of former Manchester City captain Kompany, the Clarets play a very different brand of football to the physical side that survived six seasons in the top flight under Sean Dyche between 2016 and 2022.

However, they have only one point to show for their opening five games and a soft touch at set-pieces was nearly exploited by United.

Evans took advantage of some slack marking to head in Sergio Reguilon's corner, but Burnley were handed a reprieve by Rasmus Hojlund standing in an offside position in front of Trafford.

United had been guilty of being too pedestrian in their build up until Fernandes' bolt out of the blue eased Ten Hag's half-time team talk.

The Portuguese midfielder hit Evans' long cross-field pass flush on the volley and arrowed the ball into the bottom corner.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Hockey start with big defeat in Asian Games
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan to set up India cricket final
Bangladesh returning empty handed
Comilla, Rangpur, Barishal set starry squads
Sodhi impressed with Bangladesh's gesture
Tamim, Liton take rest as Mushi, Taskin, Miraz return
Leao fires Milan level with leaders Inter, Juve fall at Sassuolo
Xavi hails Barca's new winning character after epic Celta comeback


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft