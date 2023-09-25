Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:52 PM
Home Business

Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63

Country's both the bourses-- Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - plunged on Sunday due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 28.81 points or 0.46 percent to 6,280.93. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 9.25 points to finish at 2,136.85 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 5.93 points to close at 1,358.85.

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, decreased to Taka 5007.41 million which was Taka 7,353.57 million at the previous session of the week.

Out of 310 issues traded, 148 declined, 12 advanced and 150 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

FUWANGFOOD topped the turnover chart, followed by EHL, UNIONINS, BDCOM and KBPPWBIL.

UNIONINS was the day's top gainer, posting 9.94 percent gain while AGRANIINS was the worst loser, losing 11.78 per cent.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 68.70 points to settle at 18,595.49 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX- shedding 41.50 points to close at 11,117.03.

Of the issues traded, 80 declined, 13 advanced and 50 issues remained unchanged on the CSE trading floor.

The port city's bourse traded 15.77 lakh shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Taka 8.15 crore.    �BSS



