

Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op



It was jointly organised recently by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and the Vietnam Business Association in Bangladesh.



The forum was attended by members of the visiting high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and representatives of a large number of businesses from both sides, in addition to different ministries of the two governments.

During the Forum three b2b MoUs were signed between BMH Vietnam Company and Doreen Group Bangladesh on investment cooperation, technology transfer and development of pre-engineered steel production.



The signing took place between Bangladesh Vietnam Development Assistance Company and Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Association on pharmaceutical exchange; and, between Huong Giang Aviation Services and Bangladesh Tourism Association to establish a tourism alliance.



As part of his three-day official tour, Vuong Dinh Hue paid visit to the state-of-the-art facilities of Beximco Pharma at Tongi on Saturday, where he was given a detailed presentation. He visited manufacturing facility at the plant.



