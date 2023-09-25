Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op

Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op

Visiting President of Vietnam National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue at an event in Dhaka titled "Forum on Policies and Laws to Promote Economic, Trade and Investment Cooperation between Vietnam and Bangladesh."

It was jointly organised recently by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, and the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh in collaboration with the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), and the Vietnam Business Association in Bangladesh.

The forum was attended by members of the visiting high-level delegation of the Vietnamese National Assembly, leaders of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and representatives of a large number of businesses from both sides, in addition to different ministries of the two governments.
 
During the Forum three b2b MoUs were signed between BMH Vietnam Company and Doreen Group Bangladesh on investment cooperation, technology transfer and development of pre-engineered steel production.

The signing took place between Bangladesh Vietnam Development Assistance Company and Bangladesh Pharmaceutical Association on pharmaceutical exchange; and, between Huong Giang Aviation Services and Bangladesh Tourism Association to establish a tourism alliance.

As part of his three-day official tour, Vuong Dinh Hue paid visit to the state-of-the-art facilities of Beximco Pharma at Tongi on Saturday, where he was given a detailed presentation. He visited manufacturing facility at the plant.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Income tax returns filing made mandatory by Nov 30
Brazil poised to become world’s largest cotton exporter
‘Initiatives taken to make sugar mills profitable’
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Ensure proper use of scarce land in dev plans: Salman
Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op
3-day Int’l Healthcare Expo begins in Dhaka Sept  28
Chinese firm to invest $23.15m in Uttara EPZ


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft