Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:51 PM
3-day Int’l Healthcare Expo begins in Dhaka Sept  28

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

A three-day healthcare exhibition titled 'Bangladesh International Healthcare Expo 2023' will be held in Dhaka from September 28 to 30.

The exhibition will be held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Medical University (BSSMU). Suvidha International and Empathy Solutions organised the exhibition.

Organisers said this will be the biggest platform for international healthcare professionals to share information, discover the latest medical innovations that will help shape the future of healthcare in Bangladesh and beyond.

More than 50 hospitals from Bangladesh, India, Iran, Turkey, Thailand, and Malaysia are participating in the event, says a press release.

Leading hospitals will showcase their latest technologies, products, and services at the expo, they added.



