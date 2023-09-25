

Chinese firm to invest $23.15m in Uttara EPZ



Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Sunday signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city on Sunday, said a press release.



The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing event. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Peng Liu, Chairman of Bangladesh Boyang Textile Co. Ltd. signed the agreement for their organizations.

This fully foreign owned company will create employment opportunities for 1993 Bangladeshi nationals at various production units.



Bangladesh Boyang Textile Co. will produce annually 50 million meters of linen/cotton woven & denim fabrics and 3 million pieces of home textile like pillow cases, bed sheets and tablecloths.



Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were also presentin the signing ceremony.



Mentionable, Uttara EPZ is a shining example of changing lifestyle of the Northern region. Once poverty stricken area, investment activities has transformed it to an industrially developed area after establishing Uttara EPZ in 2001.



At present around 35,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in 25 industries in the EPZ. The zone has so far attracted investment of US$ 235 million and exported goods worth f US$ 2342 million.

Chinese company M/s. Bangladesh Boyang Textile Co. Ltd. is going to set up a textile and home textile manufacturing industry in Uttara EPZ with an investment of US$ 23.15 million.Bangladesh Export Processing Zones Authority (BEPZA) on Sunday signed an agreement with the company to this effect at BEPZA Complex in the city on Sunday, said a press release.The Executive Chairman of BEPZA Major General Abul Kalam Mohammad Ziaur Rahman witnessed the signing event. Ali Reza Mazid, Member (Investment Promotion) of BEPZA and Peng Liu, Chairman of Bangladesh Boyang Textile Co. Ltd. signed the agreement for their organizations.This fully foreign owned company will create employment opportunities for 1993 Bangladeshi nationals at various production units.Bangladesh Boyang Textile Co. will produce annually 50 million meters of linen/cotton woven & denim fabrics and 3 million pieces of home textile like pillow cases, bed sheets and tablecloths.Among others, Member (Engineering) Mohammad Faruque Alam, Member (Finance) Nafisa Banu, Executive Director (Public Relations) Nazma Binte Alamgir and Executive Director (Investment Promotion) Md. Tanvir Hossain were also presentin the signing ceremony.Mentionable, Uttara EPZ is a shining example of changing lifestyle of the Northern region. Once poverty stricken area, investment activities has transformed it to an industrially developed area after establishing Uttara EPZ in 2001.At present around 35,000 Bangladeshi nationals are working in 25 industries in the EPZ. The zone has so far attracted investment of US$ 235 million and exported goods worth f US$ 2342 million.