

Bproperty partners with paint brand Dulux



Under this exciting collaboration, Bproperty clients will enjoy substantial discounts on Dulux paints, making it easier for them to transform their properties into dream homes, says a press release.



To take advantage of this fantastic offer, Bproperty clients can simply call the Bproperty customer care number, where they will be guided on how to access the exclusive discounts on Dulux paints. This partnership is a testament to Bproperty's commitment to providing exceptional services and benefits to its clients.

At the signing ceremony, Bproperty was represented by Khan Tanjeel Ahmed, General Manager of Product & Growth, Marketing, Nahid Ahmed Miaze, Director of Business Processing, Monir Ahmed Khan, Director of Customer Relations, and Abdur Rakib, Business Development Manager.



Dulux Paint was represented by Syed Salahuddin Abu Naser, Business Director, Mohammad Omar Hayat Khan, National Manager of Market Development, Muhammad Kamal Hossain, Manager, Md. Ashrafur Rahman, Assistant Brand Manager, and Abu Fatta Md. Moniruzzman, Credit Recovery Officer.



This strategic partnership between Bproperty and Dulux aims to provide Bproperty clients with the highest quality paint products at unbeatable prices, ensuring that their properties are not only beautiful but also protected with top-notch paint solutions.



"We are delighted to announce this partnership with Dulux, a globally recognized name in the paint industry. At Bproperty, we continuously strive to enhance the value we offer to our clients. This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with access to premium paint products at discounted rates, furthering our mission to make property-related decisions easier for them," said Khan Tanjeel Ahmed.



Sayed Salahuddin Abu Naser, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying: "We are excited to join hands with Bproperty to offer our high-quality paints to their clients at special rates. We believe this collaboration will not only benefit the customers but also add value to their properties by providing them with the best paint solutions available."



This partnership reflects Bproperty's dedication to fostering relationships with industry leaders and underscores its commitment to serving its clients with excellence. Bproperty and Dulux are confident that this collaboration will bring immense value to homeowners and property enthusiasts across the region.



For more information about this partnership or to access the exclusive Dulux paint discounts, please contact the Bproperty customer care number.

Bproperty, a leading real estate solutions provider, has signed a groundbreaking partnership agreement with Dulux, the renowned paint brand, to enhance the experience of its valued clients.Under this exciting collaboration, Bproperty clients will enjoy substantial discounts on Dulux paints, making it easier for them to transform their properties into dream homes, says a press release.To take advantage of this fantastic offer, Bproperty clients can simply call the Bproperty customer care number, where they will be guided on how to access the exclusive discounts on Dulux paints. This partnership is a testament to Bproperty's commitment to providing exceptional services and benefits to its clients.At the signing ceremony, Bproperty was represented by Khan Tanjeel Ahmed, General Manager of Product & Growth, Marketing, Nahid Ahmed Miaze, Director of Business Processing, Monir Ahmed Khan, Director of Customer Relations, and Abdur Rakib, Business Development Manager.Dulux Paint was represented by Syed Salahuddin Abu Naser, Business Director, Mohammad Omar Hayat Khan, National Manager of Market Development, Muhammad Kamal Hossain, Manager, Md. Ashrafur Rahman, Assistant Brand Manager, and Abu Fatta Md. Moniruzzman, Credit Recovery Officer.This strategic partnership between Bproperty and Dulux aims to provide Bproperty clients with the highest quality paint products at unbeatable prices, ensuring that their properties are not only beautiful but also protected with top-notch paint solutions."We are delighted to announce this partnership with Dulux, a globally recognized name in the paint industry. At Bproperty, we continuously strive to enhance the value we offer to our clients. This collaboration allows us to provide our clients with access to premium paint products at discounted rates, furthering our mission to make property-related decisions easier for them," said Khan Tanjeel Ahmed.Sayed Salahuddin Abu Naser, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, saying: "We are excited to join hands with Bproperty to offer our high-quality paints to their clients at special rates. We believe this collaboration will not only benefit the customers but also add value to their properties by providing them with the best paint solutions available."This partnership reflects Bproperty's dedication to fostering relationships with industry leaders and underscores its commitment to serving its clients with excellence. Bproperty and Dulux are confident that this collaboration will bring immense value to homeowners and property enthusiasts across the region.For more information about this partnership or to access the exclusive Dulux paint discounts, please contact the Bproperty customer care number.