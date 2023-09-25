

36,000 more RMG workers to get salary thru bKash



With this latest addition, currently more than 1,100 factories are disbursing salaries and allowances to over a million workers through bKash's digital payroll solution.



The announcement of the agreements between bKash and the RMG companies came at a programme organised in bKash's head office in the capital recently, says a press release.

Abdullah Al Noman, Group Director ofMuazuddin Group; Abdul Haque, Group Advisor of Target Group; Md Jamal Uddin Miah, Managing Director of Jamaluddin Group; Dr.

Md Mizanur Rahman Opu, Managing Director ofShahana Group; Jamil Ahmed, Managing Director of Britannia Group; Md Iqbal Hossain, Managing Director of Patriot Group, among others were present at the event.Besides, InamulHaq Khan, Managing Director of Ananta Group andEngr. Shafiqur Rahman, Managing Director of Hams Group addressed the event as specialguests while Kamal Quadir, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Ali Ahmmed, Chief Commercial Officer of bKash; and Mahfuz Sadique, Chief Communications Officer of bKash also spoke on the occasion.

At the event, owners who have been using the payroll solution in their respective organisations shared their experiences. With new automated system like bKash's digital payroll solution, factory authorities no longer need to worry about cost and security issues of carrying cash, valuable work hours of the workers and the factory authority are not getting wasted, hassles related to counterfeit notes and small changes are being avoided. In addition, the entire salary disbursement management has become simple, transparent and accountable.



Not only disbursing salary, bKash is also working on building a sustainable ecosystem for RMG workers. As part of it, bKash has been setting up 'fair price' shop 'Sulov Bazar' and Apon Bazar' at different factory premises where workers can buy daily essentials at lower price through bKash payment. bKash has also been installing automatic sanitary napkin vending machine in factories for the female workers.



In addition, bKash facilitates services like instant digital nano loan, savings from bank and NBFI, insurance service for the workers. As a result, workers are being able to manage their finances more efficiently by receiving salary and spending through bKash account.



Besides, bKash established special customer care centres in labour-intensive areas to address any query from the workers. As part of improving financial literacy, bKash regularly arranges training programmes at factory premises for workers to aware them about financial management. Alongside, agent points and merchant infrastructure have been established in labour-intensive areas to encourage the workers to do more digital transactions.



