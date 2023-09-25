Emirates, Sri Lankan Airlines to boost interline links







The partnership will enable access to new points on each other's networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.



The interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, for Emirates' passengers to choose from. The interline network includes two new Indian destinations- Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to Gan Island in Maldives.

Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo, according to a press release.



