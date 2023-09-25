Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:51 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Emirates, Sri Lankan Airlines to boost interline links

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Business Desk

Emirates and SriLankan Airlines have signed a reciprocal interline agreement to boost connectivity for passengers of both airlines.

The partnership will enable access to new points on each other's networks via Colombo and Dubai, utilising a single ticket and enjoying the convenience of baggage transfers.

The interline partnership unlocks 15 regional destinations operated by SriLankan Airlines via Colombo, for Emirates' passengers to choose from. The interline network includes two new Indian destinations- Madurai and Tiruchirapally, in addition to Gan Island in Maldives.

Far East and South Asian destinations also include Cochin, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Malé, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Guangzhou, Seoul and Tokyo, according to a press release.

SriLankan Airlines' passengers are also set to benefit from access to Emirates' global network and connect to 15 cities across the Middle East, Africa, Russia and the US operated by Emirates beyond Dubai.




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Income tax returns filing made mandatory by Nov 30
Brazil poised to become world’s largest cotton exporter
‘Initiatives taken to make sugar mills profitable’
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Ensure proper use of scarce land in dev plans: Salman
Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op
3-day Int’l Healthcare Expo begins in Dhaka Sept  28
Chinese firm to invest $23.15m in Uttara EPZ


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft