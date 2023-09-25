Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:51 PM
Home Business

PriyoShop one of top 50 startups in Huawei Cloud race

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

PriyoShop has been selected as one of the top 50 startups in the prestigious Huawei Cloud Startup Ignite Competition 2023.
This recognition underscores PriyoShop's commitment to innovation and its mission to empower micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the retail sector, says a press release.

The Huawei Cloud Startup Ignite Competition 2023 is a global stage where startups from around the world showcase their innovative ideas and technologies. Emerging as one of the top 50 contenders in this fierce competition showcases PriyoShop's dedication to redefining how technology can benefit businesses.
In a heartfelt message, Asikul Alam Khan, founder and CEO of PriyoShop, expressed gratitude to the PriyoShop team, valued customers and supporters for their unwavering support. He said, "Being recognised as one of the top 50 startups in the Huawei Cloud Startup Ignite Competition 2023 is a sign of PriyoShop's great potential. We are committed to making a real difference in the world of retail technology and driving growth for small businesses."

PriyoShop is well-known for its innovative B2B e-commerce marketplace, which is transforming the way small retailers do business in Bangladesh. This platform links small retailers directly with manufacturers and suppliers, simplifying the retail industry. The PriyoShop App, a crucial part of PriyoShop's ecosystem, allows local shops to purchase inventory at competitive rates from wholesalers and manufacturers. This approach has already positively impacted the lives of 33,000 small businesses, and contributed to economic growth in Bangladesh.



