

Bio-Xin brings premium bio-hydro technology



Bio-Xin CEO Muhammad Zahidul Hoque introduced the new technology along with social media influencers at its head office at Mirpur in the capital on Saturday, says a press release.



Social media influencers include Tapashi Das from Puchi Family, Ishyaa Tahsin, Abontee, FoodAppi, Make It up by Farzana Islam, Lifestyle of Rimpi were also present at the event.

CEO Muhammad Zahidul Hoque said every service of Bio-Xin uses the latest technology in a global context. "And after checking the quality of our products, we recommend them to our customers," he said.



State-of-the-art bio-hydra technology consists of four specialised hand pieces. As a result, it is possible to maintain the cleanliness and vitality of the skin according to the customer's needs.

