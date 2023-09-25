Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience project

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 125
Business Desk

Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience project

Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience project

Entrepreneurs can take policy support through investing in climate resilience project in the line with government's target to generate 40 percent of the energy from renewable sources, said a leading policy maker of the country.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed and made a bold statement that we want to provide 40 percent of the energy coming from renewable sources. As per the Mujib's Climate Prosperity Plan, we are transforming to resilient projects that leads us to turn challenges into opportunities," Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy to prime minister, told an international climate change conference as chief guest.

International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) organized the forum tiled 'Preserve Planet Earth, Dhaka-2023' at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) recently.

Lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury was the chief guest while climate parliament vice-chairperson Waseqa Ayesha Khan was special guest on the occasion.

"Bangladesh is only contributing only 0.48 percent of the global emission. Thus, we are in dire need of this transitional shift. We are at ground zero for climate change. And Bangladesh will be the global leader in this role," Chowdhury added.

The conference addressed the vital need for improving efficiency in the renewable energy sector and creating opportunities for foreign private investment in Bangladesh.

Ayesha Waseqa Khan said there are 30 renewable energy projects under active progress of which 24 power plants are funded by the private sector and 65 more projects are being considered.

"We must keep in mind Bangladesh should avoid energy technologies that may become stranded assets in the long run and burden the country's economy in terms of subsidies," she said.

ICCCAD Director Prof Saleemul Huq, IEEE President Prof Saifur Rahman, SOLShare founder Sebastian Groh and NASA grant winner Wahidul Hasan were keynote speakers while IUB founder trustee Quaiyum Khan was convener of the conference.

IUB chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, vice-chancellor Prof Tanweer Hasan, scientist Mobarak Ahmad Khan and the former ambassador Tariq Karim were also among the esteemed invitees.

About 44 youth organizations and university clubs joined this conference as the "Youth Engagement Partner" of the conference.
 
Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (IEEE), Rotary International, Project Arodhya, and HELP Services Foundation, Abdul Monem Group and Green Delta Insurance were the sponsors of this conference. Envolead Ltd. was the implementation partner of this international conference.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Income tax returns filing made mandatory by Nov 30
Brazil poised to become world’s largest cotton exporter
‘Initiatives taken to make sugar mills profitable’
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Ensure proper use of scarce land in dev plans: Salman
Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op
3-day Int’l Healthcare Expo begins in Dhaka Sept  28
Chinese firm to invest $23.15m in Uttara EPZ


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft