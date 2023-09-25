

Entrepreneurs urged to invest in climate resilience project



"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has committed and made a bold statement that we want to provide 40 percent of the energy coming from renewable sources. As per the Mujib's Climate Prosperity Plan, we are transforming to resilient projects that leads us to turn challenges into opportunities," Saber Hossain Chowdhury, special envoy to prime minister, told an international climate change conference as chief guest.



International Centre for Climate Change and Development (ICCCAD) organized the forum tiled 'Preserve Planet Earth, Dhaka-2023' at Independent University Bangladesh (IUB) recently.

Lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury was the chief guest while climate parliament vice-chairperson Waseqa Ayesha Khan was special guest on the occasion.



"Bangladesh is only contributing only 0.48 percent of the global emission. Thus, we are in dire need of this transitional shift. We are at ground zero for climate change. And Bangladesh will be the global leader in this role," Chowdhury added.



The conference addressed the vital need for improving efficiency in the renewable energy sector and creating opportunities for foreign private investment in Bangladesh.



Ayesha Waseqa Khan said there are 30 renewable energy projects under active progress of which 24 power plants are funded by the private sector and 65 more projects are being considered.



"We must keep in mind Bangladesh should avoid energy technologies that may become stranded assets in the long run and burden the country's economy in terms of subsidies," she said.



ICCCAD Director Prof Saleemul Huq, IEEE President Prof Saifur Rahman, SOLShare founder Sebastian Groh and NASA grant winner Wahidul Hasan were keynote speakers while IUB founder trustee Quaiyum Khan was convener of the conference.



IUB chairman Abdul Hai Sarker, vice-chancellor Prof Tanweer Hasan, scientist Mobarak Ahmad Khan and the former ambassador Tariq Karim were also among the esteemed invitees.



About 44 youth organizations and university clubs joined this conference as the "Youth Engagement Partner" of the conference.



Institute of Electrical & Electronics Engineering (IEEE), Rotary International, Project Arodhya, and HELP Services Foundation, Abdul Monem Group and Green Delta Insurance were the sponsors of this conference. Envolead Ltd. was the implementation partner of this international conference.



