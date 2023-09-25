Video
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:50 PM
Home Business

Ford offers wage increases up to 25pc

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

BENGALURU, Sept 24: Ford Mo�tor has offered Cana�dian union Unifor wage inc�r�eases of up to 25 per cent in its tentative agreement, the union said on Saturday.

The agreement provides a 10pc wage increase for the first year followed by increases of 2pc and 3pc through the second and third year and a $10,000 productivity and quality bonus to all employees on the active roll of the company, Unifor said.

The proposals also include an increase in the monthly basic benefit and special allowance in all class codes across defined benefit and hybrid pension plans and investments to help transition from traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production to electric vehicle (EV) assembly facilities.

US President Joe Biden said in a social media post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he would come to Michigan on Tues�day "to join the picket line and stand in solidarity with the men and women of UAW," while former Presi�dent Donald Trump, who is seeking a new term, will be in Michigan on Wednesday to address auto workers, his campaign said.

Unifor, which represents about 5,600 Cana�dian auto workers, on Friday said that its Ford leadership group has voted unanimously to support the tentative agreement.

Ford is also in the midst of contract negotiations in the US with a strike by the United Auto Workers (UAW) union at its at the automaker's Wayne, Mich�igan assembly plant.

The UAW began strikes on Friday against 38 parts distribution centers across the United States at GM and Stellantis, extending its unprecedented, simultaneous strikes that began with one assembly plant each of the Detroit Three. The additional facilities added about 5,600 workers to the 12,700 already on strike.

The UAW said on Friday that Ford had improved its contract offer, including boosting profit sharing and agreeing to let workers strike over plant closures but said the union still has "serious issues" with Ford and its workers would rem�ain on strike at the autom�aker's Wayne, Michi�gan assembly plant.    �Reuters



