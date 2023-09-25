Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 25 September, 2023, 3:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Unilever BD appoints Durdana as HR Director

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 168
Business Desk

Unilever BD appoints Durdana as HR Director

Unilever BD appoints Durdana as HR Director

Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL), the country's leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company, announced the appointment of Syeda Durdana Kabir as their new Human Resources (HR) Director, effective September 17 last.

With this appointment, Durdana has joined the Management Committee of Unilever Bangladesh and South Asia HR Leadership Team, says a press release.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Syeda Durdana Kabir possesses extensive expertise in various HR business partnering and leadership roles.

Her extensive background equips her with profound knowledge in collaborating with global, regional, and local stakeholders within complex matrix structures. She has also played an instrumental role in driving transformative HR initiatives across different functions in her previous roles. Prior to joining UBL, Durdana served in diverse capacities at Nestle, including being the first female HR Director in 2015. She has also worked as Regional Head of Talent and Organizational Development for Nestle Malaysia & Singapore Region, and later for Central and West Africa Region. She commenced her illustrious career at British Airways.

Syeda Durdana Kabir is an English Literature MA graduate from the University of Dhaka and holds an EMBA from North South University.

Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I warmly welcome Syeda Durdana Kabir as our HR Director and as a valuable addition to the Management Committee of UBL. Our company is committed to fostering a culture where everyone can thrive, where all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and where their unique qualities are celebrated. People are at the core of our business, and Unilever Bangladesh has been recognized for decades as the School of Leaders, and we have been the top employer of choice. I believe that Durdana's extensive experience in both global and local markets will significantly contribute to Unilever's commitment to pioneering the future of the workplace and propelling the company to new heights."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Income tax returns filing made mandatory by Nov 30
Brazil poised to become world’s largest cotton exporter
‘Initiatives taken to make sugar mills profitable’
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Ensure proper use of scarce land in dev plans: Salman
Bangladesh, Vietnam to boost economic co-op
3-day Int’l Healthcare Expo begins in Dhaka Sept  28
Chinese firm to invest $23.15m in Uttara EPZ


Latest News
Dollar rate hiked again despite Bangladesh Bank's decision
'Khaleda's conditional release should be canceled first if wants to take her abroad'
Man arrested for killing Jubo League leader in Noakhali
What could be the possible reasons to apply US visa restrictions against someone?
Fire breaks out in old Dhaka's Lalbagh
7 Bangladeshi nationals disguised as monks arrested in Thailand
Man hacked dead in Bandarban
Light to moderate rain likely in Dhaka, other parts of country
Stage demolished, BNP postpones Aminbazar rally
President to leave for Pabna on Wednesday
Most Read News
Sheikh Hasina pays tolls why govt officials are spared ?
P2P launches new project in Chattogram
Two held with 50kg marijuana in Pallabi
Media to be included as well in visa restrictions policy: Peter Haas
PM reaches Washington DC
Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes Myanmar’s Yangon
Sherpur lightning kills farmer
'Asking for fresh application to send Khaleda abroad is inhumane'
Two held with 4.6-kg gold worth Tk 4cr in Jashore
Rajshahi BNP convenor Chand jailed for three years
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft