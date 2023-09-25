

Unilever BD appoints Durdana as HR Director



With this appointment, Durdana has joined the Management Committee of Unilever Bangladesh and South Asia HR Leadership Team, says a press release.



With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Syeda Durdana Kabir possesses extensive expertise in various HR business partnering and leadership roles.

Her extensive background equips her with profound knowledge in collaborating with global, regional, and local stakeholders within complex matrix structures. She has also played an instrumental role in driving transformative HR initiatives across different functions in her previous roles. Prior to joining UBL, Durdana served in diverse capacities at Nestle, including being the first female HR Director in 2015. She has also worked as Regional Head of Talent and Organizational Development for Nestle Malaysia & Singapore Region, and later for Central and West Africa Region. She commenced her illustrious career at British Airways.



Syeda Durdana Kabir is an English Literature MA graduate from the University of Dhaka and holds an EMBA from North South University.



Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh Limited, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I warmly welcome Syeda Durdana Kabir as our HR Director and as a valuable addition to the Management Committee of UBL. Our company is committed to fostering a culture where everyone can thrive, where all individuals are treated fairly and respectfully, and where their unique qualities are celebrated. People are at the core of our business, and Unilever Bangladesh has been recognized for decades as the School of Leaders, and we have been the top employer of choice. I believe that Durdana's extensive experience in both global and local markets will significantly contribute to Unilever's commitment to pioneering the future of the workplace and propelling the company to new heights."



