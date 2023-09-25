44,270 farmers to get incentive for Rabi crops cultivation in Jashore







To increase the interest of farmers in Rabi crops cultivation, the amount of incentive support and the number of farmers have been increased significantly in the current financial year 2023-24 in the district, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Manjurul Haque said.



He said, that wheat farmers got 20 kg wheat seed, 10 kg off di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10 kg of muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer, maize farmers got two kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, mustard farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, onion farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, lentil farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, groundnut farmers 10 kg seed, five kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer and sunflower farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and 10 kg MOP in the district for cultivation of Rabi crops.

The distribution of the seeds and fertilizers will be started very soon from the concerned Upazila Agriculture Office, Manjurul Haque said.



He said that by getting fertilizers and seeds from the government, farmers will be encouraged to cultivate Rabi crops. As a result, more Rabi crops cultivation will be possible on more land. �BSS

JASHORE, Sept 24: A total of 44, 270 small and marginal farmers in eight upazilas of the district will get seeds and fertilizers free of cost as agriculture incentive for the cultivation of Rabi crops, including wheat, maize, mustard, onion, groundnut, sunflower and lentil, under the incentive and rehabilitation program in the Kharif season.To increase the interest of farmers in Rabi crops cultivation, the amount of incentive support and the number of farmers have been increased significantly in the current financial year 2023-24 in the district, Deputy Director of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Manjurul Haque said.He said, that wheat farmers got 20 kg wheat seed, 10 kg off di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer and 10 kg of muriate of potash (MOP) fertilizer, maize farmers got two kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, mustard farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, onion farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, lentil farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer, groundnut farmers 10 kg seed, five kg DAP and five kg MOP fertilizer and sunflower farmers one kg seed, 10 kg DAP and 10 kg MOP in the district for cultivation of Rabi crops.The distribution of the seeds and fertilizers will be started very soon from the concerned Upazila Agriculture Office, Manjurul Haque said.He said that by getting fertilizers and seeds from the government, farmers will be encouraged to cultivate Rabi crops. As a result, more Rabi crops cultivation will be possible on more land. �BSS