India to delay import licensing of laptops







The plan will be delayed by a year, after which the government will consider whether to implement a licensing regime or not, one of the officials told Reuters, requesting anonymity.



The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug 3, aimed to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China. �Reuters

NEW DELHI, Sept 24: India will defer an import licence requirement for laptops and tablets, two government officials said, a policy U-turn after industry and the US government complained about the move, which could hit Apple, Samsung and others.The plan will be delayed by a year, after which the government will consider whether to implement a licensing regime or not, one of the officials told Reuters, requesting anonymity.The licensing regime, announced abruptly on Aug 3, aimed to "ensure trusted hardware and systems" enter India, reduce dependence on imports, boost local manufacturing and in part address the country's trade imbalance with China. �Reuters