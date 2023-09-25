

Union Bank distributes relief in Chattogram



As a part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Union Bank Ltd distributed household goods and relief among the helpless, poor and homeless people of Chattogram Division affected by the devastating floods of the remembrance day, says a press release.Managing Director and CEO of the Bank A. B. M. Mokammel Hoque Chowdhury distributed the household goods and relief at Hajigaon Village, Chandpur Government Primary School Premises and Sadanpur Union Parishad Office through the Banshkhali (Chandpur) Branch of the Bank as the chief guest. Deputy Managing Director of Union Bank Shafiuddin Ahmed, Chattogram South District Awami League Labour Affairs Secretary Md. Korshed Alam, Chairman of Pukuria Union Parishad AlhajAshab Uddin and Chairman of Sadanpur Union Parishad K. M. Salahuddin Kamalwere present as special guests.Besides, high officials of head office of the bank, Branch Managers, Sub-Branch in-charges and local elite of Chattogramwere present at the ceremony. A Doa-Mahfil was also organized on the occasion.