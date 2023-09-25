Video
Govt to provide Tk 10m, CI sheet to Krishi Market traders

Published : Monday, 25 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Business Correspondent

The government will provide Tk 10 million and 1,000 bundles of corrugated iron (CI) sheet to the devastated traders of Mohammadpur Krishi Market as part of its rehabilitation plan.

State minister for disaster management and relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman made the disclosure while visiting the market on Saturday.

Several hundred shops of the market were gutted by a devastating fire on September 14, leaving the traders in dire financial straits.

"We'll provide Tk 10 million and 1,000 bundles of corrugated iron sheet to the traders. If needed, we'll provide more. We'll also provide rice and cash to them," he maintained.

Dr Enam urged the traders to rebuild their respective shops on the same places they existed before the fire incident. "Don't encroach on each other's place."

He assured the traders of assistance from the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government.

The traders do not want to see a multi-storey building to be constructed at the market as they just want to restart business by rebuilding shops with corrugated iron sheets.

Local parliament member Sadeq Khan, Department of Disaster Management director general Mizanur Rahman, Krishi Market Shop Owners Association president Salimullah Solu and treasurer Wahidul Haque, among others, were present.



